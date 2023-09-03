Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Cowen

TD Cowen cut shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $65.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $90.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Ambarella from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Ambarella from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Ambarella from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ambarella from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.63.

Ambarella stock opened at $63.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.49 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.52. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $49.02 and a 52 week high of $99.86.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.02 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 29.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ambarella will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total value of $689,971.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,036.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total value of $689,971.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,036.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total value of $260,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,647.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,873 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,204. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,620,000 after purchasing an additional 522,698 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,832,000 after purchasing an additional 56,927 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,819,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,620,000 after purchasing an additional 202,494 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,678,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,410,000 after purchasing an additional 264,377 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,077,000 after purchasing an additional 24,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

