American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,222,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,930 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $566,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,171,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,207 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,192 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,209,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,570,000 after acquiring an additional 73,877 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,804,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,203,000 after acquiring an additional 176,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,619,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,099 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. UBS Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.90.

American Electric Power Stock Down 1.1 %

American Electric Power stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.52. 2,548,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,926,196. The stock has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.62. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.01 and a 1-year high of $105.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.01%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

