American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Sold by L2 Asset Management LLC

L2 Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,077 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AFG. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in American Financial Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in American Financial Group by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in American Financial Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in American Financial Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in American Financial Group by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AFG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total value of $173,619.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,077.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total value of $173,619.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,077.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.84, for a total transaction of $88,154.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

American Financial Group stock traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.63. 233,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,028. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.99 and a 52-week high of $150.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.85 and its 200 day moving average is $119.30.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. Analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

