American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Price Target Raised to $84.00

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Loop Capital from $79.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of American Woodmark from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sidoti downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American Woodmark from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.50.

American Woodmark Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of AMWD opened at $80.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.45. American Woodmark has a 52 week low of $41.05 and a 52 week high of $80.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.07.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.48. American Woodmark had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $498.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that American Woodmark will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMWD. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 6.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 50.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 20.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 842,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,240,000 after acquiring an additional 103,815 shares during the period. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

