American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Robert W. Baird

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AMWD. TheStreet raised American Woodmark from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Sidoti downgraded American Woodmark from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Woodmark in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised American Woodmark from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Shares of American Woodmark stock opened at $80.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.78 and a 200 day moving average of $62.45. American Woodmark has a 12 month low of $41.05 and a 12 month high of $80.27.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.48. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $498.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Woodmark will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 72.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 162.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

