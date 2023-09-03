Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Purchased by Finepoint Capital LP

Finepoint Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,460,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,700 shares during the quarter. Amicus Therapeutics accounts for 6.2% of Finepoint Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Finepoint Capital LP owned about 0.52% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $16,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 33.4% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $106,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total transaction of $74,401.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 944,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,623,458.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total transaction of $74,401.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 944,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,623,458.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Samantha Prout sold 36,909 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $517,095.09. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 137,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,412.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,629 shares of company stock worth $1,445,385. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics Trading Up 0.8 %

FOLD traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.92. 1,856,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,369,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.72. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $14.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.19 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.27.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 157.79% and a negative net margin of 52.85%. The company had revenue of $94.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.57 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Amicus Therapeutics Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

