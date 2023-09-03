Analysts Set AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Target Price at $20.00

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.71 and a 200 day moving average of $16.67. AT&T has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -90.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,778,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 472,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,542,000 after acquiring an additional 8,165 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,047,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,053,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

