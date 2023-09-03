Analysts Set Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) PT at $40.50

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.50.

CATY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Shares of CATY opened at $36.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.24 and a 1-year high of $47.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.83.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $323.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CATY. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 376.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

