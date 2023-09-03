Analysts Set Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Price Target at $21.21

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.21.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ESI

Element Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ESI opened at $20.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.16. Element Solutions has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $21.90.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $586.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.13 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $533,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,578.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Element Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Element Solutions by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Element Solutions by 8,131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About Element Solutions

(Get Free Report

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.