Analysts Set Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) PT at $47.80

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.80.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st.

In other news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 18,650 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $787,962.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,724 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,839. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 18,650 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $787,962.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,724 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,839. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 3,555 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $149,310.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,862 shares of company stock worth $964,242 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $40.50 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $48.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.00.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $1.54. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 48.81% and a negative return on equity of 59.17%. The company had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.84 million. Equities analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

