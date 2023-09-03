Analyzing Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) & Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA)

Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Free Report) and Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bridgford Foods and Mama’s Creations, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridgford Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Mama’s Creations 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mama’s Creations has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.46%. Given Mama’s Creations’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mama’s Creations is more favorable than Bridgford Foods.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Bridgford Foods has a beta of -0.52, suggesting that its share price is 152% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mama’s Creations has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bridgford Foods and Mama’s Creations’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridgford Foods $253.63 million 0.41 $45.07 million $4.96 2.32 Mama’s Creations $94.48 million 1.56 $2.30 million $0.11 36.82

Bridgford Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Mama’s Creations. Bridgford Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mama’s Creations, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.1% of Bridgford Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of Mama’s Creations shares are held by institutional investors. 80.7% of Bridgford Foods shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.4% of Mama’s Creations shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bridgford Foods and Mama’s Creations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridgford Foods 1.74% 3.47% 2.57% Mama’s Creations 3.79% 31.72% 10.50%

Summary

Mama’s Creations beats Bridgford Foods on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bridgford Foods



Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. The company primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products. It provides approximately 130 frozen food products to food service and retail customers through wholesalers, cooperatives, and distributors; and 160 snack food items to supermarkets, and mass merchandise and convenience retail stores through customer-owned distribution centers, as well as a direct store delivery network. The company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Bridgford Foods Corporation is a subsidiary of Bridgford Industries Incorporated.

About Mama’s Creations



Mama's Creations, Inc. manufactures and markets prepared refrigerated foods primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, sausage-related products, and pasta entrees; and hot bars, salad bars, prepared foods, sandwich, and cold deli and foods-to-go sections. It sells its products directly to supermarkets, club chains, and mass-market retailers; and food retailers and distributors, as well as through website. The company was formerly known as MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Mama's Creations, Inc. in August 2023. Mama's Creations, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

