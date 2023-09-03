Analyzing Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) and Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA)

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) and Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Compass Therapeutics and Genenta Science, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Genenta Science 0 0 3 0 3.00

Compass Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $9.05, indicating a potential upside of 280.25%. Genenta Science has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 262.98%. Given Compass Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Compass Therapeutics is more favorable than Genenta Science.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

71.0% of Compass Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Genenta Science shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.0% of Compass Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.0% of Genenta Science shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Compass Therapeutics has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genenta Science has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Compass Therapeutics and Genenta Science’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass Therapeutics N/A N/A -$39.22 million ($0.37) -6.43 Genenta Science N/A N/A -$8.93 million N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares Compass Therapeutics and Genenta Science’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass Therapeutics N/A -26.62% -24.58% Genenta Science N/A N/A N/A

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells. It also develops CTX-8371, a bispecific inhibitor that targets PD-1 and PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor antibodies. Compass Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Genenta Science

Genenta Science S.p.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies for the treatment of solid tumors in Italy. Its lead product candidate is Temferon, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme in patients with unmethylated MGMT gene promoter. The company is also developing Temferon for use in the treatment of other solid tumor indications, locally advanced hepatocellular carcinoma, and intra-hepatic cholangiocarcinoma. In addition, it develops biologic platform to deliver immunomodulatory molecules directly to the tumor by infiltrating monocytes/macrophages. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

