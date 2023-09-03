Analyzing Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) & Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN)

Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Free Report) and Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cepton and Garrett Motion’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cepton $7.65 million 11.00 $9.38 million ($0.39) -1.36 Garrett Motion $3.60 billion 0.55 $390.00 million ($1.31) -5.85

Garrett Motion has higher revenue and earnings than Cepton. Garrett Motion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cepton, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

6.6% of Cepton shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.2% of Cepton shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.1% of Garrett Motion shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Cepton and Garrett Motion, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cepton 1 0 0 0 1.00 Garrett Motion 0 0 1 0 3.00

Garrett Motion has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 95.57%. Given Garrett Motion’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Garrett Motion is more favorable than Cepton.

Profitability

This table compares Cepton and Garrett Motion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cepton -804.94% -783.92% -77.17% Garrett Motion 9.65% -160.26% 13.51%

Risk and Volatility

Cepton has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Garrett Motion has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Garrett Motion beats Cepton on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cepton

Cepton, Inc. provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company offers autograde lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications. It also provides industrial grade lidar sensors, such as Vista-P, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and smart infrastructure applications; and Sora-P, an ultra-high scan rate, compact, and quasi line-scanning lidar solution that delivers high-fidelity profiling of objects moving at high speeds for free flow tolling and other industrial applications. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers, as well as electrified vehicles; and provides automotive software solutions. It offers its products in the aftermarket through distributors. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.

