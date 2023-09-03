Analyzing Irish Residential Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:RSHPF) & UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH)

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) and Irish Residential Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:RSHPF – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares UMH Properties and Irish Residential Properties REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UMH Properties -1.63% -1.02% -0.25% Irish Residential Properties REIT N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.7% of UMH Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of UMH Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UMH Properties 0 1 3 0 2.75 Irish Residential Properties REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for UMH Properties and Irish Residential Properties REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

UMH Properties presently has a consensus target price of $20.60, indicating a potential upside of 37.79%. Given UMH Properties’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe UMH Properties is more favorable than Irish Residential Properties REIT.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares UMH Properties and Irish Residential Properties REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UMH Properties $208.58 million 4.68 -$4.85 million ($0.33) -45.30 Irish Residential Properties REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Irish Residential Properties REIT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than UMH Properties.

Summary

UMH Properties beats Irish Residential Properties REIT on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UMH Properties

(Get Free Report)

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,700 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia. UMH also has an ownership interest in and operates two communities in Florida, containing 363 sites, through its joint venture with Nuveen Real Estate.

About Irish Residential Properties REIT

(Get Free Report)

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (together with IRES Residential Properties Limited & IRES Fund Management Limited, the "Group") is a growth oriented Real Estate Investment Trust that is focused on acquiring, holding, managing and developing investments primarily focused on private residential rental accommodations in Ireland. The Group currently owns 3,915 apartments and houses for private rental in Dublin and Cork with an additional 91 units due for delivery before the end of H1 2022 under pre-purchase contracts and a further 44 units in 2023. The Company has a further 61 units currently under construction directly on owned sites due in H1 2022 and has planning approval to develop an additional 543 residential units on its existing sites. The Company's shares are listed on Euronext Dublin.

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.