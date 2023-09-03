Ankr Price Down 8.1% This Week (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 3rd. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for about $0.0182 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. Ankr has a total market cap of $182.12 million and approximately $9.05 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ankr has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ankr Token Profile

ANKR is a token. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.01842125 USD and is up 2.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 239 active market(s) with $8,805,756.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

