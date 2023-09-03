Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of Aptevo Therapeutics stock opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.49. Aptevo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $7.20.
Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.11). Equities research analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Aptevo Therapeutics
Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aptevo Therapeutics
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.