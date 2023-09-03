Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Aptevo Therapeutics stock opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.49. Aptevo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $7.20.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.11). Equities research analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 251,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 32,422 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 45.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 16,337 shares during the last quarter. 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.

See Also

