Ardor (ARDR) Market Cap Tops $60.74 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Ardor has a market capitalization of $60.74 million and approximately $607,095.92 worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0608 or 0.00000234 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00038031 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00026203 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00012513 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000196 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003702 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

