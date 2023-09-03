Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $220.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $177.00.

ANET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $195.65.

Arista Networks Price Performance

NYSE:ANET opened at $197.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $61.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.96. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $98.20 and a 1 year high of $198.70.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 32.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.04, for a total transaction of $2,390,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,748,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,501,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $167,793.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.04, for a total value of $2,390,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,748,200 shares in the company, valued at $309,501,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 159,527 shares of company stock valued at $28,010,519. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 169.2% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $30,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 131.0% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

See Also

