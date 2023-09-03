Ark (ARK) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $132.42 Million

Ark (ARK) traded 24.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00001189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $54.08 million and $132.42 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 24.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00009321 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002650 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002240 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001518 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003623 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 175,357,084 coins and its circulating supply is 175,356,966 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.