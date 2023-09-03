Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) Shares Sold by Verdad Advisers LP

Verdad Advisers LP lessened its stake in Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) by 73.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 28,813 shares during the quarter. Verdad Advisers LP’s holdings in Ark Restaurants were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 1,694.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Ark Restaurants in the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ark Restaurants by 2.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Ark Restaurants by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 39,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ark Restaurants by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ARKR shares. TheStreet upgraded Ark Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ark Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of ARKR traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.50. 4,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,375. Ark Restaurants Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.96. The firm has a market cap of $59.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.45%.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

