Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $101.89

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.89 and traded as high as $105.06. Arkema shares last traded at $105.06, with a volume of 682 shares changing hands.

Arkema Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.01. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.41.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 9.59%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arkema S.A. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It also provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

