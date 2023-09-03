Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Shares Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.17% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 32.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 60,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 14,815 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 81,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 407,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,690,000 after buying an additional 133,133 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 243,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 20,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 312,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,696,000 after buying an additional 23,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Performance

NYSE AHH opened at $11.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.54, a current ratio of 9.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $13.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.93.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.18). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.28 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Armada Hoffler (NYSE:AHH) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality multifamily, office, and retail properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.