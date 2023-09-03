Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.41

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.41 and traded as low as $13.11. Atlas Copco shares last traded at $13.16, with a volume of 796,939 shares trading hands.

Atlas Copco Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $64.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlas Copco AB will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. The company offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

