Audius (AUDIO) Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges

Audius (AUDIO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. One Audius token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000571 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Audius has a total market capitalization of $164.65 million and $4.05 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Audius has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Audius Profile

Audius’ launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,201,020,974 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,113,298,607 tokens. Audius’ official website is audius.co. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

