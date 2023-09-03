Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Autodesk from $235.00 to $253.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $236.28.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $220.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.08. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $179.61 and a 12 month high of $233.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.46, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.52.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 4,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.04, for a total transaction of $1,033,818.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,529,068.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 4,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.04, for a total transaction of $1,033,818.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,529,068.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $4,952,364.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,327 shares in the company, valued at $22,040,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,707 shares of company stock worth $6,139,461. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,700,717,000 after acquiring an additional 989,144 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Autodesk by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,753,933 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,791,142,000 after buying an additional 130,377 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 13.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,513,919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $921,499,000 after buying an additional 520,655 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Autodesk by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,406,367 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $917,229,000 after buying an additional 77,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Autodesk by 18.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,967,076 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $825,786,000 after buying an additional 610,230 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

