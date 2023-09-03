Aviva PLC Acquires 59,087 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,087 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.06% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $15,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 101,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter worth about $458,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 123,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,283,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 29.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €68.00 ($73.91) in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.50 to $75.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Down 2.8 %

CCEP opened at $62.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $66.79.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

