Aviva PLC Buys 50,900 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 505.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,900 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.12% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $12,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth about $30,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 65.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.80.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $209.62 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.22 and a 1 year high of $262.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $206.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.33.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.06. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 1,471 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.54, for a total transaction of $318,530.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,407.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP William D. Barbo sold 5,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.24, for a total transaction of $1,251,954.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at $780,326.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 1,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.54, for a total value of $318,530.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,940 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,407.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,934 shares of company stock worth $1,722,048. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

