Aviva PLC Buys 55,208 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 112.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,208 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Darden Restaurants worth $16,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DRI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,176,000 after purchasing an additional 113,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DRI shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.04.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $155.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.17. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $120.20 and a one year high of $173.06. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 65.50%.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 74,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $12,474,272.90. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 157,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,363,023.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 12,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $2,086,572.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,538.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 74,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $12,474,272.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 157,957 shares in the company, valued at $26,363,023.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 260,775 shares of company stock valued at $43,532,251. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.