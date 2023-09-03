Aviva PLC Decreases Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,598 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $13,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 127,059.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,461,138,000 after acquiring an additional 155,109,984 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nucor by 391.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,005,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,162 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nucor by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,880,000 after buying an additional 979,824 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 90.1% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,863,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $287,829,000 after buying an additional 883,121 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $111,725,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,558 shares in the company, valued at $26,163,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $898,146.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,163,300.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,320 shares of company stock worth $10,584,084. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. BNP Paribas raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.33.

Nucor Price Performance

NYSE:NUE opened at $172.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.34 and a 200 day moving average of $156.11. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $102.86 and a 52-week high of $182.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 18.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 9.42%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

