Aviva PLC Decreases Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Aviva PLC lowered its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,455 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $17,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in TransDigm Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 11,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.77, for a total transaction of $2,641,502.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,513,567.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.77, for a total value of $2,641,502.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,513,567.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total value of $9,444,272.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,602 shares of company stock worth $51,247,446. Company insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 0.8 %

TDG opened at $911.32 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $499.63 and a 52 week high of $940.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $882.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $806.40. The firm has a market cap of $50.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $1.38. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $920.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $820.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $930.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $920.54.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

