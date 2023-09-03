Aviva PLC Has $12.17 Million Stock Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.19% of NovoCure worth $12,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NovoCure by 280.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NovoCure by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,787,000 after buying an additional 43,157 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 127,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,559,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure during the first quarter worth $572,000. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NovoCure Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR opened at $22.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 7.10. NovoCure Limited has a 52-week low of $18.03 and a 52-week high of $120.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 0.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $126.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.25 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 40.21% and a negative net margin of 34.35%. NovoCure’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVCR. Wedbush raised NovoCure from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright lowered NovoCure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Friday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Friday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NVCR

NovoCure Company Profile

(Free Report)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.