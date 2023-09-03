Aviva PLC Has $12.82 Million Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 16,515 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $12,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 132,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 5.6% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 18.9% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,720,000 after buying an additional 10,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHW. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. 58.com restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $272.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.00.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW stock opened at $274.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $268.71 and a 200-day moving average of $242.65. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $195.24 and a one year high of $283.80. The stock has a market cap of $70.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.58. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 83.63%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.