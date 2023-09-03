Aviva PLC Has $13.10 Million Stock Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 515,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,031 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.14% of Equitable worth $13,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 3.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Equitable by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EQH opened at $29.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.87. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.89 and a 52-week high of $33.24.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.17. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. On average, analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Equitable from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

