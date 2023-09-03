Aviva PLC Lowers Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Aviva PLC cut its position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 307,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,145 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.16% of HF Sinclair worth $14,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,799,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,789,000 after acquiring an additional 571,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth approximately $539,533,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $308,240,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 141.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,898,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,627,000 after buying an additional 2,286,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,737,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,072,000 after buying an additional 1,364,601 shares during the period. 89.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DINO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of HF Sinclair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Mizuho downgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.83.

Shares of HF Sinclair stock opened at $56.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.83. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.32. HF Sinclair Co. has a one year low of $37.12 and a one year high of $66.19.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 6.87%. On average, research analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.28%.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

