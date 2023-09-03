Aviva PLC Purchases 23,229 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Aviva PLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 194.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,229 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $12,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 105.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TYL. DA Davidson increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $395.00 to $412.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $470.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.29.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $396.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.50 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $396.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $375.40. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $281.11 and a twelve month high of $426.83.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $504.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.65 million. On average, analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total value of $126,243.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,753.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total transaction of $126,243.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,753.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.87, for a total value of $837,792.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,081,920.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,436 shares of company stock worth $3,713,496. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

