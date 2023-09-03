Aviva PLC Reduces Stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $11,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its position in NetEase by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in NetEase in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NetEase by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in NetEase by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Stock Up 0.9 %

NetEase stock opened at $104.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.09 and a 12 month high of $110.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.32.

NetEase Increases Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The technology company reported $13.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $4.74. The company had revenue of $24.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.85 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 25.84%. NetEase’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 37.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NTES shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NetEase from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NetEase from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NetEase in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NetEase currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.13.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

