Aviva PLC Sells 13,771 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Aviva PLC cut its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,771 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $13,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AFL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Aflac by 338.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,604,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325,212 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $175,416,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after buying an additional 1,897,212 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Aflac by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,004,000 after buying an additional 1,640,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Aflac stock opened at $74.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.84 and its 200 day moving average is $68.63. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $56.03 and a one year high of $78.43. The firm has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Aflac had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 22.46%.

In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $582,012.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,318.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,116. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $582,012.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,318.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,000. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

