Aviva PLC Sells 16,861 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 16,861 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $12,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 313,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $145,463,000 after purchasing an additional 12,682 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 20.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,584,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $736,482,000 after buying an additional 266,402 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 33.8% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 63,533.9% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,536,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $713,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,708 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.85, for a total value of $560,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,919,762.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.85, for a total transaction of $560,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,919,762.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.95, for a total transaction of $809,795.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,795.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,451 shares of company stock valued at $6,889,477. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $549.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $586.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on ServiceNow from $547.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.38.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $590.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $565.95 and a 200-day moving average of $507.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $120.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.02. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $614.36.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

