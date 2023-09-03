Aviva PLC Sells 34,231 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,231 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Cardinal Health worth $17,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 135,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,313,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,678,000 after acquiring an additional 81,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of CAH stock opened at $87.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.17. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.99 and a 52 week high of $95.45.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $53.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.72 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 67.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 202.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,738,371.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,678,217.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,738,371.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,533 shares in the company, valued at $8,678,217.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mary C. Scherer sold 20,695 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,785,357.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,649 shares in the company, valued at $918,689.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,052 shares of company stock worth $8,401,034. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.