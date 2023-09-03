Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Reaches $4.46 on Exchanges

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $627.73 million and approximately $14.14 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for $4.46 or 0.00017174 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00007179 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00020991 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00015075 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,970.21 or 1.00076830 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,847,526 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 140,847,525.92445415 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.49856724 USD and is down -0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 350 active market(s) with $19,003,648.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

