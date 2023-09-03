AXS Investments LLC Raises Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

AXS Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 453.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,724,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,525,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,729,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,200.00 to $3,450.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,111.80.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total value of $1,427,547.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,645,712.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total value of $1,427,547.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,645,712.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,250 shares of company stock worth $12,420,199 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking stock opened at $3,114.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,951.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,719.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $111.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.35. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3,251.71.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $19.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 144.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

