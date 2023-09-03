Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $42.60

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $42.60 and traded as low as $41.58. Bank Hapoalim B.M. shares last traded at $41.58, with a volume of 62 shares traded.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.05 and a 200 day moving average of $42.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $0.5545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s payout ratio is 29.59%.

About Bank Hapoalim B.M.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Markets and International Banking divisions. The company offers account-management services, credit for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market service; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans.

