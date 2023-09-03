Bank of America Cuts Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $230.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $242.00 to $230.00 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

FIVE has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Five Below from $238.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Five Below in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Five Below from $235.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $220.00 price target (down from $225.00) on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $217.10.

Five Below stock opened at $169.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $194.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.51. Five Below has a one year low of $125.82 and a one year high of $220.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Five Below will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yarbrough Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 80.6% in the second quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Five Below by 3.1% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 10,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Five Below during the second quarter worth $786,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Five Below by 10.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 21,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,161,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Five Below by 10.6% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

