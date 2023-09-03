Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Lowered to C$120.00 at Bank of America

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from C$125.00 to C$120.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BMO. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$134.00 to C$120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$143.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$123.00 to C$131.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$132.00 to C$130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$121.50 to C$130.50 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$133.58.

Shares of TSE BMO opened at C$117.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$83.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of C$111.18 and a 1 year high of C$137.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$118.57 and its 200-day moving average is C$120.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 58.57%.

In other news, Director Linda Susan Huber sold 500 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.56, for a total value of C$43,780.00. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

