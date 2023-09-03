Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Cut to C$66.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$71.00 to C$64.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$69.00 to C$66.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$69.33.

BNS opened at C$65.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$78.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.93. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of C$61.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$64.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$66.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.72%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

