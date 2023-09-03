Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) PT Raised to C$68.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target upped by CSFB from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BNS. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$66.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$69.33.

BNS stock opened at C$65.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$64.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$66.41. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of C$61.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$78.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.72%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

