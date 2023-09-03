Barclays Begins Coverage on Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY)

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SLOIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Soitec from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Soitec in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Soitec in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set a positive rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Soitec in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Soitec has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $214.00.

Shares of Soitec stock opened at $77.75 on Wednesday. Soitec has a twelve month low of $66.93 and a twelve month high of $87.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.48.

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI) for automotive radar and processors, and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

