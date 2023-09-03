Barclays Initiates Coverage on Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF)

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AIXXF. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Aixtron in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Aixtron in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock.

Aixtron Trading Up 0.6 %

About Aixtron

OTCMKTS AIXXF opened at $39.55 on Wednesday. Aixtron has a 1 year low of $22.17 and a 1 year high of $40.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.94.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company also engages development of deposition processes, such as equipment, consulting and training, customer support, and service for equipment, as well as peripheral equipment and services.

