Barclays Lowers Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $28.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CHWY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Chewy from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Chewy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Chewy from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.45.

Shares of CHWY opened at $24.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.95 and a 200-day moving average of $35.13. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 205.58, a P/E/G ratio of 201.39 and a beta of 0.85. Chewy has a one year low of $23.03 and a one year high of $52.88.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Chewy had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 39.90%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion.

In related news, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 15,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $508,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 224,389 shares in the company, valued at $7,521,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,120,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 15,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $508,364.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 224,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,521,519.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,798 shares of company stock worth $12,007,357 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,322,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,936,000 after acquiring an additional 111,193 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 16.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,711,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,887,000 after acquiring an additional 952,703 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 8.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,535,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,933,000 after acquiring an additional 438,175 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 17.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,426,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,251,000 after acquiring an additional 501,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,658,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,929,000 after acquiring an additional 25,506 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

