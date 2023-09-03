Barclays Raises Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Price Target to GBX 740

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from GBX 700 ($8.82) to GBX 740 ($9.33) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Beazley from GBX 825 ($10.40) to GBX 850 ($10.71) in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Beazley from GBX 815 ($10.27) to GBX 800 ($10.08) in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Beazley from GBX 921 ($11.61) to GBX 887 ($11.18) in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Beazley Stock Down 3.5 %

About Beazley

BZLYF stock opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. Beazley has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $8.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.29.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks. The Digital segment underwrites various marine, contingency, and SME liability risks through digital channels, such as e-trading platforms and broker portals.

